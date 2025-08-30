BREAKING: Thugs Disrupt El-Rufai Led Opposition Meeting in Kaduna, Injure Members

Alleged Government backed thugs on Saturday attacked a coalition meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna, leaving several people injured and vehicles, including that of former governor Nasir El-Rufai, vandalized.

The attack took place at the NUT Endwell Conference Hall, Magadishu Layout, despite police presence. Sources alleged the state government pressured event centres to cancel prior bookings and mobilized thugs, reportedly led by an aide known as Hon. Babaji, to disrupt the gathering.

Â