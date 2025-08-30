spot_img
August 30, 2025

BREAKING: Thugs Disrupt El-Rufai Led Opposition Meeting in Kaduna, Injure Members

PoliticsNews
By: Hassan Haruna

â€”

Alleged Government backed thugs on Saturday attacked a coalition meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna, leaving several people injured and vehicles, including that of former governor Nasir El-Rufai, vandalized.
The attack took place at the NUT Endwell Conference Hall, Magadishu Layout, despite police presence. Sources alleged the state government pressured event centres to cancel prior bookings and mobilized thugs, reportedly led by an aide known as Hon. Babaji, to disrupt the gathering.
Â  Â 
The incident highlights growing political tension between El-Rufai and Governor Uba Sani.
Cholera Outbreak in Zamfara Linked to Banditry
Theyâ€™ll Be Back â€” Wike Announces Return of Fubara, Assembly Sept 18
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

