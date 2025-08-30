Cholera Outbreak in Zamfara Linked to Banditry

A cholera outbreak has struck several communities in Zamfara State, with health officials attributing the crisis to decomposing bodies left behind after banditry attacks.

The Health Education Officer of Gusau Local Government, Abubakar Mainasara, revealed this in an interview with journalists in Gusau on Saturday. He said that about 70 percent of the current outbreak is linked to human remains contaminating water sources.

According to him, many of the bodies of people killed by bandits are often left near rivers or water collection points, causing the spread of cholera when rains wash the remains into streams and wells.

“When people are killed, sometimes we know where the bodies are, sometimes we don’t. Often, they are left near rivers where people fetch water. During the rainy season, floodwaters wash the remains into rivers, contaminating the water,” Mainasara explained.

He recalled that a similar but more devastating cholera outbreak occurred in 1996, also linked to widespread deaths in the state.

Mainasara further highlighted the challenges faced by health workers, noting that they risk their lives traveling into dangerous areas to raise awareness and deliver aid.

Despite these risks, he expressed optimism that the government is committed to containing the outbreak.

According to him, measures have already been taken, including vaccine distribution and advocacy campaigns to educate communities about hygiene and sanitation practices.

He stressed, however, that long-term efforts are needed to prevent future outbreaks, adding that the government must sustain interventions even without external partners