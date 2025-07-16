BREAKING: Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops to 22.22% in June 2025 -NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped to 22.22% in June 2025, down from 22.97% in May 2025.

This means there was a 0.76% decrease in the inflation rate between May and June.

When compared to the same time last year (June 2024), inflation has dropped significantly. In June 2024, the inflation rate was 34.19%, which is 11.97% higher than the current rate.

The NBS explained that this drop shows an improvement in the inflation trend, even though the base year used for comparison is different (November 2009 = 100).

However, on a month-to-month basis, prices are still rising. In June 2025, prices went up by 1.68%, which is slightly higher than the 1.53% increase recorded in May 2025.

This means that while the overall inflation rate is slowing, the monthly cost of goods and services is still increasing, just at a faster pace than the previous month.