Two Students Killed, Two Hospitalized After Brutal Attack at Kano School

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the death of two students and the hospitalization of two others after they were attacked by fellow students at Government Secondary School, Bichi.

According to security reports obtained by The News Chronicle, the school principal, Yusuf Ado Yakasai, reported the incident to the police on July 15.

The attack reportedly happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday July 14, when a group of senior students allegedly lured four students Hamza Idris (19, SS3B), Umar Yusuf (18, SS2C), Ibrahim Ibrahim (SS2B), and Aliyu M. Nasir (SS2C) into a hostel. The attackers then assaulted them over allegations of involvement in “unnatural acts.”

All four victims were rushed to Bichi General Hospital, where Hamza Idris and Umar Yusuf were confirmed dead. The other two students, Ibrahim and Nasir, are receiving treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

The police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the incident. The suspects include: Suleman Abdullahi, Ahmad Sanusi, Lawan Alasan Tambai, Aliyu Idris, Abubakar Abdulaziz (all SS3A); Ibrahim Nura, Hamza Isiyaku (SS3B); Usaini Mamuda, Masaudu Idris, Yasir Murtala (SS3C); and Abubakar Muhammad (SS3D).

The police say investigations are ongoing, and anyone found guilty will be prosecuted according to the law.