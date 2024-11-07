BREAKING: Nigeria Declares Nine Individuals Wanted in Anti-Terror Effort in North-East

Wanted list
The Defence Headquarters has declared nine individuals wanted, this announcement was made on Thursday, November 7, by Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations.
The individuals, described as terrorists, bandits, and insurgent commanders, are believed to be active in the region.
Authorities have released their names and photos as part of a heightened campaign to locate and apprehend them.
The wanted individuals include Abu Khadijah, Abdurrahman, Dadi Gumba (Abu Muhammed), Abu Yusuf, Musa Wa’a, Usman Kanin Shehu, Ibrahim Suyaka Ba Sulhu, Idris Taklakse.
Major General Buba emphasized that security forces are intensifying their search for these individuals to address the ongoing security challenges in the North-East.
