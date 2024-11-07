Donald Trump’s Criminal Charges Remain: What’s Next Now That He’s President-Elect?

Trump’s legal challenges include four criminal cases, multiple civil lawsuits, and appeals. Despite his reelection, the implications of his convictions and pending charges remain uncertain, with his legal team leveraging his new political status to contest these proceedings.

New York Sentencing Scheduled for November 26, 2024

In New York, Trump was convicted earlier this year on 34 counts of falsifying business records linked to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Daniels alleges a prior affair with Trump, which he denies. Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over the case, is set to deliver a sentence that could range from probation to up to four years in prison.

Trump’s attorneys are expected to argue that his status as president-elect protects him from state-level prosecution. “The constitutional protections of a sitting president should apply to a president-elect,” a source close to Trump’s legal team stated.

Judge Merchan has set a deadline of November 12 to decide whether to dismiss Trump’s conviction based on a July 2024 Supreme Court ruling that granted certain immunity protections to presidents.

Federal Cases

Trump faces two federal cases led by Special Counsel Jack Smith: one for efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and another for mishandling classified documents.

During his campaign, Trump openly declared his intent to “fire Jack Smith within two seconds” if reelected. DOJ officials, including Smith, are now deliberating how to conclude these cases under a 2020 memo restricting the prosecution of sitting presidents.

The federal case involving classified documents alleging Trump mishandled sensitive national security materials was dismissed in July by Judge Aileen Cannon but remains under appeal.

Georgia Case

In Georgia, Trump and his legal team are appealing charges under state racketeering laws related to alleged election interference during the 2020 race. The case’s progression depends on whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, is disqualified from prosecuting due to alleged misconduct.

Legal experts suggest that Trump’s reelection may complicate this case further. “It’s unclear whether a state prosecutor can proceed against a sitting president,” said constitutional law professor Jessica Levinson.

Civil Cases

In addition to criminal cases, Trump faces several civil lawsuits, including two defamation cases by writer E. Jean Carroll. In 2023 and 2024, juries awarded Carroll a combined $88 million for claims of sexual assault and defamation.

Trump also faces a $454 million judgment in a New York civil fraud case, where a judge found that he and his company inflated asset values to secure favorable loans. Appeals are ongoing in these cases.

Trump has repeatedly denied all allegations against him, calling the prosecutions politically motivated. After being booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia in August 2023, Trump described the case as “a travesty of justice” and declared, “I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it.”

Implications for His Presidency

With Trump’s inauguration scheduled for January 20, 2025, his legal battles present unprecedented challenges.

As president, Trump would lack the power to pardon himself for state convictions, such as the New York case. However, legal experts anticipate prolonged appeals that could delay sentencing and proceedings.

The reelection of a convicted felon to the presidency raises profound constitutional questions. Despite these challenges, Trump has demonstrated resilience, with his supporters viewing his legal battles as evidence of political persecution.