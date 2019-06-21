Breaking News: Chelsea FC re-sign Petr Cech from Arsenal

Chelsea FC club legend, Petr Cech has returned to Chelsea, he will serve as the team’s Technical and Performance Advisor. In his impressively successful time at Chelsea FC, Petr Cech spent 11 years and made 494 appearances winning every major club honour possible. He left for Stamford Bridge for Arsenal in the summer of 2015.

His last professional match was in the 2019 Europa League final In Baku, Azerbaijan where he featured for London Neighbors Arsenal; Chelsea was victorious on the Night securing a 4-1 win.

A statement on the club’s website reads “The focus of the job will be to provide advice on all football and performance matters throughout the club as well as embed and facilitate strong links between our men’s and academy teams, ensuring that the various support departments are working together effectively.”

Petr will be based at Cobham and will work closely with Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia. His role will also align him with the men’s first team coaching and backroom staff, travelling with the team home and away with an emphasis on strategy and performance.

In his impressively successful time at Chelsea FC, Petr Cech spent 11 years and made 494 appearances winning every major club honour possible. He kept a record 202 clean sheets surpassing Peter Bonetti’s Chelsea clean-sheet record and became the highest overseas appearance maker.

An elated Cech said: ‘I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years . I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.’

Chelsea Director described cech as a professional and had always hoped he would return to the Bridge after he retires from professional football.

Marina Granovskaia said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Petr back home to Chelsea. During his playing career here he was one of the most dedicated, successful and thoughtful professionals we have ever had. We always hoped that when Petr was ready to retire we would see him back at Chelsea FC and we are thrilled to add his expertise and knowledge of the game to the technical staff.’