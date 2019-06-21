Brain Gain in the Nigerian Health Sector

Dr Biodun Ogungbo has always been an avid promoter of better health care in Nigeria and is always finding innovative ways to raise awareness on trending and often controversial health topics.

The Diaspora returnee (UK trained Neurosurgeon),presents an Epic 3D health care animated short film, taking health care promotion in Nigeria to another level. As the lead surgeon for the Brain and Spine Surgery Consortium (BASS) in Abuja, he talks about his next exciting project, the soon to be released 3D animated film, showcasing surgical outcome following spine surgery performed in Nigeria through the skills of a Nigerian 3D design agency.

The aim is to reverse medical tourism, encourage confidence in spine surgery in Nigeria and hopefully contribute to stemming the flood of Nigerians going abroad for surgery.

The fact is that people are injured or die in other countries so this is not unique to Nigeria. The key question is this: Why risk going abroad to other countries when you can get an equally if not better outcome right here in Nigeria.”Even if you are in the UK you would likely be operated on by a Nigerian Surgeon.” He says with a smile.

He firmly believes that the best we can do is educate the public and showcase what is available in Nigeria.

The Epic 3D health care animated short film is a first for the Nigerian health care sector and BASS has certainly raised the bar in health care promotion and surgery in Nigeria.

Be the first to see this epic short animation and tell us what you think.

BASS Animation

Release Date: 24th June

