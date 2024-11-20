I will not condone shutting down of oil facilities -Oborevwori warns 

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has urged oil companies and host communities to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than confrontation.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge when he received the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited, led by the Senior Corporate Affairs Advisor, Chevron International, Exploration and Production for Africa Region, Engr Esimaje Brikins, on a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

The Governor, while congratulating Mr Esimaje Brikins on his new appointment, tasked his successor to understudy the operations and relationship with host communities and stakeholders.

He cautioned that he would not condone shutting down of oil facilities by host communities adding that he would also not tolerate oil companies oppressing the people.

He said: “I believe you must have understanding of the terrain you operate. Chevron has been managing the place for a long time. It didn’t start today.

“Some companies didn’t survive it. They left. But Chevron are here operating, the offshore and onshore, having understanding with the people and managing the system very well.

“When you are operating in a terrain like Delta State, if you are not knowledgeable enough to understand the people, you may not survive it.

“So my advise to the man who is taking over from you, is to go and look at the history of Chevron because it’s not easy to manage the people.

“Most especially the ethnic nationalities where they operate from. Anytime you call us to intervene we will. I will not allow any community to go and shut down any of the oil stations. It’s something that I will not take. They know I will not take it.

“I will not also allow the oil companies to also oppress our people. They must keep to the MOU because when you keep to it, it also helps.

“The most important thing that would make you succeed is your engagement with the people and create a lot of awareness.

“When a new government comes in at the community level, they want to see how you can impress the community because there are things that are statutory and they may not understand the way you operate, that’s why you see that there are conflicts.

“It is only good that you dialogue than confrontation. I believe in dialogue than confrontation. So your coming here, I am very happy. It shows that we will work together and that there is understanding between the government and the company.”

Earlier, Brikins, praised Governor Oborevwori for his leadership, community engagement, and efforts to stabilize the region, which has benefited Chevron’s operations and the state and country’s economy.

He said Delta State was home to Chevron having operated there for over 50 years and thanked Governor Oborevwori for the support to Chevron and other oil companies operating in the state.

He reiterated Chevron’s long-term presence and commitment to Delta State, highlighting ongoing projects like the $1.4 billion drilling program funded by banks.

He emphasised on Chevron’s impact on local communities through job creation and contracting opportunities, as well as the company’s intention to deepen the relationships.

“It’s not been very easy doing business and I can tell you the Governor of Delta State has been instrumental to ensuring that we continue to sustain our operations here. If you look at the area of activities in the oil industry today,

“Chevron is one of the very few international oil companies that still fully sustains operations on land in the near offshore area, and in the deep water area.

“We are here to stay and by being here to stay, we require the full support of all wealth, meaning, and dignity stakeholder. The Governor has been a very strong supporter in this story that I’ve just painted.

“It could sound so easy but to sustain your operations where others are struggling to stay afloat tells a great story of the kind of support that we get from the government and the entire government of Delta State.

“We recognize the fact that our operations here bring significant revenue to the state by way of taxes, but of course, that’s secondary.

“The willingness to ensure that there is always peace to grow it goes beyond whatever revenue that will come because where there is peace, then you can think about expansion and that is what we continue to enjoy from the kind of support that we get from the Delta State government.

“I want to thank the Deputy Governor as well, including everyone, to let you know that by your continuous support we will continue to look out for opportunities to grow.

“We currently have an ongoing drilling program that we have committed about $1.4 billion dollars for that drilling program. There are very few oil and gas investments at this time in the country that is ongoing.

“And that’s where we all have to come together to work to ensure that by the time we complete this program, we can continue to do more. And when these opportunities arise, that’s when we can have opportunities for our youth and our local community contractors.

“Our presence here brings significant returns to the communities where we operate and we are looking forward to ensuring that we improve on those relationships.

“We are very optimistic that my successor will continue to keep that mantle and sustain that relationship in a way that will not disappoint stakeholders.

“We know that your heart is very very close to the communities because you understand the communities much more than any one of us here can think of.”

