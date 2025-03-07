BREAKING: Former Presidential Spokesperson, Doyin Okupe Is Dead

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe

Former presidential aide Doyin Okupe has passed away.

His death was confirmed on Friday, 7th March, 2025.

1001411999
Doyin Okupe Is Dead

The 72-year-old, who previously served as the Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign, was forced to step down from the role following a court conviction for money laundering.

After the 2023 general election, he also resigned from the Labour Party and later became a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He was a senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

[bravepop id="205917" align="center"]
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group