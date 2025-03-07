BREAKING: Former Presidential Spokesperson, Doyin Okupe Is Dead

Former presidential aide Doyin Okupe has passed away.

His death was confirmed on Friday, 7th March, 2025.

Doyin Okupe Is Dead

The 72-year-old, who previously served as the Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign, was forced to step down from the role following a court conviction for money laundering.

After the 2023 general election, he also resigned from the Labour Party and later became a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He was a senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.