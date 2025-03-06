On Speaker Abbass’s And DSP Barau’s Outstanding, Examplary Support For Hadejia State

For the people of Hadejia emirate in the present Jigawa state, their hope and optimism remain high now more than ever before that their 42-year-old struggle to get a state of their own will soon see the light of day. The movement had so far submitted a request for the creation of Hadejia state in 1982, 1991, 1994, 1996, 2009, and 2021.

This optimism beams its light and hinges its hope for two reasons.

First came the opener when the Jigawa North East Senator, Ambassador Ahmad Abdulhamid Malam Madori on the 25th day of February 2025 sponsored a bill for an act to create Hadejia state out of Jigawa state on the floor of the senate.

The bill, which sought to alter the Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria1999 (Cap.C23), is presently awaiting further legislative action.

Second, the House of Representatives committee on the review of the 1999 constitution opened it’s door wide open and allowed all interested applicant seeking new states to be created in their domains to submit their request on or before the 16th of March, 2025.

Taking this opportunity with all the seriousness it deserves, the steering committee led by a former Commissioner in the old Kano state, Alhaji Musa Shuaibu had an interaction with the Chairman of the national Constitution review Committee and also the Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Barau I. Jibrin, to press home the demand for the creation of Hadejia state and thereafter solicits his support for the noble cause.

Consequently, the Chair of the movement for the creation.of Hadejia state, Musa Shuaibu was at the National Assembly on Tuesday March 4th 2025 where he formally presented the demand.

Accompanied by Senator Malam Madori, 2 of the 3 members of the House of Representatives from the area, some members of the state House of Assembly, and some representatives of LGCs.

Also present were the Representatives of the State Governor, Naannabi Ahmad, Falakin Hadejia and Chairman of the state Civil service commission; Emir of Hadejia’s Representative and Galadiman Hadejia, Usman Abdulaziz, Representatives of 8 local government councils, representatives of State assembly members; members of the house of representatives, Dr Abubakar Fulata and Makki Yanleman; prominent sons and daughters and also some members of the steering committee of the movement led by elder Dr (Arch) Aminu Kano

According to Musa Shuaibu, in addition to the present 8 local government areas that make up the proposed state, the area has presently submitted request to expand the LGAs to more than 12. The present Senatorial zone has Hadejia, Kafin Hausa, Auyo, Kaugama, Malam Madori, Guri, Birniwa and Kiri Kasamna LGAs.

Some of the potentials that seem to work in favour of the demand for Hadejia state include an approximately 700, 000 hectares of total landmass of which 75% is arable for all year round farming.

Others include the economic viability, active and enterprising human resources, utilities and infrastructure, electricity via a 132 KVA, potable water, ethanol renewable energy resource, forests and wildlife. Others include industry and commerce, tourism and rich cultural heritage among others.

Formally receiving the request for the creation of Hadejia state, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Tajuddeen Abbas in his office, stated that he is 100% in support of the movement and gave an unflinching committment to get the aspiration through.

At the Senate, the Clerk to the Senate committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, Innocent Mobere received the memorandum on behalf of the chairman and also promised to present the request to the whole house committee.

Meanwhile, Senator Ambassador Ahmad Malam Madori also during a 2day public hearing organised by the Senate committee on health on a bill to consider the creation of a Federal Medical Centre , Hadejia, had appealed to all and sundry to make the proposal a reality.

All eyes are now on deck to see how fast the National Assembly will fast-track the creation of more states and LGCs in the country for its growth and development.

Musa Ilallah is a public affairs analyst based in Abuja. He can be reached at musahk123@yahoo.com