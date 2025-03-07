NSCDC Nabs Suspect for Vandalism in Anambra, Vows Crackdown on Scavengers Destroying Public Utilities

A 25-year-old suspect has been nabbed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, for vandalizing public infrastructure at Onitsha, Anambra’s commercial city.

The male suspect, one Zakari Yahui, from Misau town, Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State, was apprehended at Silas Street, Fegge Onitsha, destroying and breaking the walls of the gutter, pulling out the iron rods, with an intent to sell them as scrap.

He was arrested with the collaboration of operatives of Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG Onitsha South Council Area.

Parading the suspect at the State NSCDC Headquarters in Awka, the State NSCDC Commandant, Maku Olatunde, issued a stern warning to iron scavengers, also known as ‘ndi akpakara’ or ‘iron kwandem’, to desist from destroying public and private properties in the state or face severe legal consequences.

According to Maku, the suspect has confessed to the crime, admitting to vandalism of multiple metal objects and selling them in separate transactions to a scrap vendor.

He directed the Intelligence/ Investigation department of the command to conduct further investigations, and upon conclusion, the suspect would be charged in court.

The NSCDC State helmsman said the command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those involved in the destruction of public utilities, private properties, and vandalism of critical national, state, and local government assets are brought to justice. Their collaborators, those buying or selling vandalized materials, will not be spared.

“The Command is out to stop the activities of those who want to sabotage and destroy properties belonging to either government or individuals,” he concluded.