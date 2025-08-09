Menu
BREAKING: Former Agric Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh Is Dead

News
By: Pius Kadon

Date:

Reports reliably gathered have it that Chief Audu Ogbeh, respected statesman, former Minister of Agriculture, and patriarch, has died at the age of 78.

 

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP passed away peacefully on August 9, 2025.

 

The News Chronicle learnt that the  towering figure in Nigerian public life, leaves behind a legacy of integrity, national service, and unwavering commitment to community development.

 

A statement by the deceased family announcing the death reads; “He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose impact stretched far beyond his immediate family.

 

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. The family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support and kindly requests privacy as they mourn their loss”.

 

 

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

