“Do You Know Who I Am?” — The Unwritten Law of the Nigerian Ego

It was supposed to be a routine Monday morning at the Abuja Airport. Planes taking off, passengers boarding, the usual shuffle of bags and bodies. But somewhere between the clink of a flask and a question that dripped with ego, a small disagreement exploded into national headlines.

The players? Fuji legend Kwam 1, also known as K1 De Ultimate, and Value Jet’s pilot, Captain Oluremi Ogoyi. What should have been a brief exchange spiraled into a public spectacle — one that ended with the musician banned from the airline and the pilot’s license suspended. A minor incident, swollen by pride, provocation, and perhaps more than a dash of bad temper, had morphed into what many called a security crisis.

The details vary depending on who you ask. Kwam 1 says the issue began with an airline staff’s insistence on checking the contents of his glass flask. The pilot’s account? That same insistence met with the now-famous retort: “Do you know who I am?” Those six words — loaded, sharp, and steeped in entitlement — became the spark that lit the fire.

And here’s the uncomfortable truth: that phrase is not just a celebrity’s outburst. It’s a symptom of something far deeper in our national psyche. Whether whispered with faux humility or barked in public rage, “Do you know who I am?” is a quiet virus that infects every layer of our society.

Even the humblest public figure, given the right moment, may drop their mask and expect special treatment. Celebrities are just the loudest offenders, using their names as battering rams against rules meant for everyone else. But the disease is more widespread — from politicians who believe apologizing is weakness, to ex-wives who cling to a famous surname long after the marriage is over, to the graduate who wears entitlement like a badge because his uncle holds office.

It explains why wealth, not integrity, is the ultimate currency in Nigeria. Why a professor can be poorer — and less respected — than a barely-schooled younger brother driving a luxury car. Why parents will spend lavishly on a child’s graduation outfit while owing school fees. Why tinted car windows, fake lifestyles, and ostentatious displays of “status” thrive in a land where symbolism is often valued above substance.

It’s the same mentality that makes a politician slap a shop attendant, or a senator cause a scene at an airport, or a “big man” refuse a routine security check. The logic is twisted but consistent: rules are for the lesser people. The elites — and those who pretend to be — move through life expecting doors to open and heads to bow. And the masses, instead of rejecting this, often feed it, pressing the powerful for favors, admission slots, and job placements.

This is why discipline falters in schools, why work ethics crumble, why respect on social media depends on who you are rather than what you say. It’s why many of our so-called spiritual leaders flaunt prosperity over holiness — because here, righteousness is measured in Naira signs.

So perhaps the Value Jet incident wasn’t really about a flask. It was about an ancient, ever-fresh struggle between pride and humility, between rule and exception. Yes, the pilot may have overreacted. Yes, the musician may have been provoked. But the real culprit is the invisible script in too many Nigerian minds — the belief that status grants immunity.

And until we rip up that script, we’ll keep turning molehills into mountains, simple checks into scandals, and routine encounters into front-page crises — all because someone, somewhere, can’t resist saying: “Do you know who I am?”

bagudumohammed15197@gmail.com

07034943575