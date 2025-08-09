Turn Your Mentee’s Goals Into Your Glows Poem By: Ndaba Sibanda Date: August 9, 2025 Ndaba Sibanda Mentorship can be a victory for both- here’s the story: when mentees grow, mentors glow. Previous articleBREAKING: Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About 20 DeadNext articleBREAKING: Former Agric Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh Is Dead Ndaba Sibanda LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name: Please enter your name here Email: You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Latest News BREAKING: Former Agric Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh Is Dead BREAKING: Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About 20 Dead 2027: Jonathan Is PDP’s Only Ticket to Victory — Lamido Declares Amid Growing Calls for Jonathan’s Return Ebonyi Govt Warns Media Over ‘Content Creation Attacks’ on Governor NDDC Staff Warned: Jail Awaits Those Who Inflate Contracts, Take Bribes or Obstruct Investigations More like thisRelated BREAKING: Former Agric Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh Is Dead Pius Kadon - August 9, 2025 Reports reliably gathered have it that Chief Audu Ogbeh,... BREAKING: Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About 20 Dead Hassan Haruna - August 9, 2025 Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About... 2027: Jonathan Is PDP’s Only Ticket to Victory — Lamido Declares Amid Growing Calls for Jonathan’s Return Pius Kadon - August 9, 2025 Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has thrown his... Ebonyi Govt Warns Media Over ‘Content Creation Attacks’ on Governor Merit Ugolo - August 9, 2025 The Chief Press Secretary to Ebonyi State Governor Francis...