BREAKING: {Emergency Rule} Tension in Rivers, FCT as Police Fire Teargas at Protesters

Chaos erupted Monday morning in Port Harcourt as operatives of the Rivers State Police Command fired teargas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the proposed declaration of emergency rule in the state.

The protest, led by the Take It Back Movement, kicked off at Isaac Boro Park around 9:00 a.m., but was swiftly met with a heavy police presence.

According to reports, defiant chants echoed through the air as a ton of young protesters faced off with security operatives

“Nobody can tell us where not to gather, we are Rivers people,” some demonstrators chanted.

Similarly, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday dislodged protesters with tear gas in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The protesters, who had converged peacefully to express their grievances, were thrown into disarray as the tear gas canisters sent many scampering for safety.

Key among the concerns raised by the organizers are the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act, the worsening economic hardship in the country, and what they described as a “state of emergency” in Rivers State.

Recall that the the Nigeria Police Force had earlier issued a warning, urging organizers of the protest to cancel the rally and engage relevant government authorities in negotiations.