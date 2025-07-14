Abia group welcomes Otti’s strategic development initiative, urges transparency in implementation

The African Centre for Human Advancement and Resource Support (CHARS-Africa) has applauded the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, for the bold and strategic steps outlined in his July 11, 2025, address at the launch of the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project (ABSIID).

The Executive Director, CHARS-Africa, Amaka Biachi gave the applause in a statement on Monday in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The initiative signals a new era of coordinated and multi-sectoral development, driven by global best practices and strengthened by impactful partnerships, with respected multilateral institutions including the African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the Canada-Africa Development Bank Climate Fund (CACF).

Analysing the initiative, the CHARS-Africa noted with interest, the shift from a narrow urban development focus, to an integrated model encompassing infrastructure rehabilitation, erosion control, and waste management systems.

This re-definition, it said, is not only visionary but essential, considering the existential threats posed by climate-induced gully erosion in rural communities, and the pervasive health and environmental risks associated with poor waste disposal systems across Abia.

Biachi particularly commended the governor for his efforts at rebuilding investor confidence and restoring public trust through fiscal management, enhanced transparency, and deliberate prioritization of projects that support economic productivity and social well-being.

“The Governor’s declaration that ‘we do not breach trust, especially when we see sincerity of purpose,’ is one that CHARS-Africa shall hold the administration accountable to, as we commit to actively monitoring the delivery of the ABSIID initiative,” she said.

The civil society leader, however, noted that while the developmental vision is commendable, it is that the implementation of the ABSIID must not be urban-centric.

She insisted that marginalised communities, rural dwellers, women, youth and persons living with disabilities must be active participants and beneficiaries of these projects.

The group also advocated for effective community engagement and ownership, harping on the need for the State Government to institutionalize participatory frameworks such as the Community Charter of Demands, where community members can influence decision-making, monitor project execution, and report concerns without fear of repression.

Biachi went further, “There is a need for transparency and public reporting intermittently on ABSIID, including disbursements received, procurement processes followed, project milestones met, and setbacks encountered.

“We also call for environmental and social safeguards, as well as protection of the initiative against corruption. This can be achieved by setting up a multi-stakeholder oversight panel, including representatives from civil society, professional associations, and religious groups, to ensure procurement integrity, value-for-money auditing, and independent project evaluation.

“CHARS-Africa supports the Governor’s assertion that ABSIID will create jobs in the areas of agriculture, transportation, and manufacturing. However, we caution against the outsourcing of these opportunities to external contractors without adherence to local content policies. We recommend clear commitments to employing meritorious Abians first, especially our teeming youth population,” Biachi insisted.

Biachi noted that as a civil rights and development-focused organisation, CHARS-Africa believes in the power of purposeful leadership, expressing that the Governor’s address reflects vision, planning, and courage, but noted that words must now translate into measurable impact.

According to her, the people of Abia have endured decades of neglect, and they deserve the dividends of this new development pact.

She urged Abians and residents of the state to support the initiative by monitoring, and if necessary, resisting any deviation from the initiatives core vision, assuring that the CHARS-Africa will continue to work with citizens, partners, and institutions to ensure that the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project becomes not just a political promise but a true people’s triumph.