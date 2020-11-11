Breaking: Buhari Reinstates Embattled UNILAG VC Ogundipe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reinstated the embattled Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was suspended in August.

According to Premium Times, Buhari also dissolved the Governing Council of the university, formerly chaired by Wale Babalakin.

The paper reported that in a statement, the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Gooong, said the president hopes these steps will bring peace, stability, focus, and direction to the University.

The statement quoted Buhari to have averred that the initial removal of Ogundipe by the governing council did not follow due process.

He said, “The Vice-Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated”.

It would be recalled that Wale Babalakin, the Pro-chancellor of the University had stated that the removal of Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution was due to gross misappropriation of funds and reckless looting of resources.

But a review of the law establishing the university showed that only the Nigerian president can remove the vice-chancellor “after due consultation with the Council and the Senate acting through the Minister of Education.”

The federal government intervened in the crises by asking both Ogundipe and Babalakin to step aside until the conclusion of its investigation into the crisis.