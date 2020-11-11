Lagos Denies Owing Sweepers’ Salaries

The Managing Director/CEO, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni has debunked the claim contained in a viral video on social media alleging that some street sweepers are being owed three months’ salaries by the Agency.

Odumboni stated that the allegation is totally untrue and fabricated, stressing that no sweeper in the service of the State government is being owed any salary as all the LAWMA contractors had been fully paid to date.

In his words: “There is no truth whatsoever in the content of the video, it is a complete falsehood and the Authority wants to make it categorically clear that the welfare of our sweepers is paramount; we will stop at nothing to ensure that they are adequately taken care of”.

He, therefore, advised members of the public to ignore the ‘fake viral video’ describing it as malicious and suggestive.

The Managing Director also implored residents to call the Agency’s toll-free numbers 07080601020 and 617 for waste management complaints and inquiries.