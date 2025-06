Notorious bandit leader Bello Turji has claimed responsibility for an ambush that left several members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) dead.

The vigilante group, comprising young volunteers, reportedly launched the mission without notifying Operation FANSAR YANMA security forces.

The News Chronicle gathered that many of the CJTF members are still unaccounted for.

Turji made the claim in a video that began circulating on Tuesday.

Details shortly….