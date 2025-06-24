PDP Leaders Meet INEC Officials in Abuja to Discuss Party Matters

A top-level team from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja.

They were welcomed by INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, along with National Commissioners, senior advisers, and key directors of the Commission.

The visit aimed to address internal issues within the PDP that need INEC’s guidance or clarification. In his welcome speech, Professor Yakubu emphasized INEC’s role, saying, “Our role is to ensure that the rules are followed.”

After the brief public session, both sides moved into a closed-door meeting to discuss the issues in detail and work toward a shared understanding on the way forward.