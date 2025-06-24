MultiChoice CEO to Face Charges as FCCPC Goes After Firm for Probe Obstruction

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is set to arraign MultiChoice Nigeria, CEO John Ugbe, and other top executives for obstructing an ongoing investigation and ignoring lawful summons.

This move comes on the heels of a charge sheet (FHC/ABJ/CR/197/2025) filed by FCCPC’s legal team, led by Barrister Nsitem Chizenum.

It follows a May 8, 2025, Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that threw out MultiChoice’s bid to justify price hikes for its DStv and GOtv services in Nigeria.