BREAKING: Bandits Launch Evening Attack on Two Katsina Villages

Bandits Launch Evening Attack on Two Katsina Villages

Bandits are currently attacking Alhazawa and Makera villages in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State this evening. This is coming as confirmed to The News Chronicle from a local source.

Recall that there was a protest in Katsina some days ago, where locals in their numbers blocked major roads in the city. The protest was as a result of incessant attacks in Katsina, a protester lost his life in one of the encounters with the security forces sent to quell the protest.

Details later!!!!