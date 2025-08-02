Any Politician Who Says They’ll Serve Only One Term Needs Psychiatric Evaluation- Soludo

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has fired a broadside at politicians pledging to serve only one term, calling such promises a sign of mental instability.

Speaking at an endorsement rally in Anambra South for his second-term bid, Soludo noted that:

“Any politician who says they’ll serve only one term needs psychiatric evaluation. The person must have a mental problem.”

Challenging the logic behind the one-term vow, he asked, “Where has that ever happened?” and reminded the crowd that Nigeria’s constitution allows for two terms in office, not one.

Meanwhile, Soludo’s fiery remarks appear to be a veiled jab at former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, who recently said he would honour any power-sharing deal requiring him to step down after one term in favour of a northern successor.

Obi defended his stance by stressing the importance of character over clinging to power.