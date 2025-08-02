Man Dies in Turkey After £1,500 Hair Transplant Surgery

Martyn Latchman, a 38-year-old British man from Milton Keynes has died in Istanbul, Turkey, after falling seriously ill during preparations for a hair transplant procedure.

Mr. Latchman had travelled to the Dr. Cinik Clinic in the Besiktas district of Istanbul, where he was scheduled for a follow-up hair transplant on Monday, 28 July 2025.

He had previously undergone a similar procedure at the same clinic in 2024 and had returned for further treatment.

According to a statement from the clinic, all standard pre-operative tests, including blood tests, ECG, and chest X-ray were completed before the second procedure. He became unwell during the preparatory stage, before surgery began, and was transferred to a nearby university hospital. Despite receiving emergency care and intensive treatment throughout the day, he died later that evening.

Turkish authorities are investigating the incident as a potential case of reckless homicide.

Medical staff involved in the procedure, including the surgeon, anaesthesiologist, and nurses, have been questioned.

His body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute for a post-mortem examination and has since been returned to the UK.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed that they are supporting Mr. Latchman’s family and are in contact with local officials.

Tributes have been shared by family and friends, describing Mr. Latchman as a committed educator and a dedicated father.

He previously worked as Assistant Headteacher and Head of Computer Science at Goldington Academy in Bedford.

In recent years, he moved into a role as a network administrator with a private defence company in Northampton.

Mr. Latchman held a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from De Montfort University and a master’s degree in education from the University of Bedfordshire. In December 2022, he completed a personal charity challenge, running 10 kilometers daily for 25 days to raise nearly £1,900 for a UK-based children’s medical charity.

The clinic, which states it has treated over 70,000 patients, said it has submitted all relevant medical documentation to Turkish judicial authorities. It added that some information circulating in media reports does not reflect the facts of the incident.

Turkey has become a leading destination for cosmetic procedures, including hair transplants, attracting over one million medical tourists annually. A typical hair transplant in Turkey costs a fraction of the price in the UK. Mr. Latchman reportedly paid around £1,500 for the procedure.