Brazilian VP Arrives Abuja for Strategic Talks with Nigeria

Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and his wife, Maria Lúcia Alckmin, arrived Tuesday morning at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to kick off the Second Session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism.

Welcomed by top Nigerian officials, including Deputy Chief of Staff Senator Ibrahim Hadejia and key ministers, the visit signals a major boost in South-South cooperation.

Describing the visit as a “pivotal moment” in advancing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Hadejia highlighted Brazil’s strengths in agribusiness, energy transition, and industrial growth as critical to Nigeria’s development goals.

The three-day summit is expected to produce over 30 MoUs across defence, agriculture, energy, and cultural sectors.