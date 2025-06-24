Crisis Hits SDP as Protesters Storm Party Secretariat, Journalists Assaulted

Tensions flared at the Social Democratic Party (SDP) headquarters in Abuja on Monday as protesters pulled down the main gate of the party’s National Secretariat in Wuse 2, disrupting a National Working Committee meeting.

The cause of the protest remains unclear, but sources say it may be linked to the alleged imposition of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently defected to the SDP.

The News Chronicle gathered that amid the chaos, journalists covering the event were reportedly assaulted by security operatives attached to the secretariat.

El-Rufai, in a Monday interview with Arise TV, declared his intent to block President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.