UPDATED: SDP Nat’l Chair Shehu Gabam, Two Others Suspended Over Financial Misconduct

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, alongside National Auditor Nze Nnadi Clarkson and National Youth Leader Uchechukwu Chukwuma, over allegations of gross financial misconduct.

Party spokesperson Araba Rufus Aiyenigba confirmed the decision in a statement on Tuesday, citing embezzlement, misappropriation, and unauthorized diversion of party funds.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, followed a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting where “overwhelming evidence” allegedly linked the trio to illicit financial dealings and personal enrichment schemes.

The development comes hours after protesters pulled down the party’s national secretariat gate in Abuja.