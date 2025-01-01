Family Abandonment: Ideye Faces Criticism from Ex-Wife After Signing with Enyimba

Shortly after signing with Enyimba FC, Brown Ideye faces criticism from his ex-wife, Jana, who is urging the Nigerian top club to terminate his contract.

She claims that the ex-Super Eagles star abandoned her and their two children in war-torn Ukraine and has failed to fulfill his alimony obligations.

A day ago, the People’s Elephant announced the signing of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Ideye made his debut during Enyimba’s match against Bendel Insurance, where the Elephants were held to a goalless draw in Aba, Abia State.

The allegations from his ex-Ukrainian wife, Jana Voloshenko, include claims that the former Super Eagles forward has been involved in criminal activities and is hiding in Nigeria to evade arrest by Interpol, Europe, and the USA.

Several videos of his two children and Jana Voloshenko have been circulating on his ex-wife’s Instagram status, calling on their father to fulfill his legal obligations by providing alimony.

It appears that Ideye met his ex-wife during his playing years with Dynamo Kyiv in Ukraine, where he spent three years before moving to England to join West Bromwich Albion.

