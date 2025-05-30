Nigerian Troops Kill 60 Boko Haram Terrorists in Overnight Operation in Gwoza, Borno

In a major victory against terrorism, Nigerian troops have killed over 60 terrorists in Bita, Borno State, during a joint land and air operation carried out overnight.

A military source in Maiduguri confirmed that the operation began around 1:09 a.m. on Friday after terrorists attempted to attack a military base. The attackers were met with strong resistance and were overpowered during the intense firefight.

The coordinated mission involved troops from the 26 Task Force Brigade under Sector 1, alongside the Nigerian Air Force. It was launched in response to the growing threat of terrorist activity in the Gwoza axis of southern Borno.

Air Force jets, including the A-29 Super Tucano and the Dragon platform, launched precision airstrikes, destroying two enemy gun trucks and killing many of the insurgents.

“Over 60 terrorists were confirmed killed in the initial battle, and ground forces continued to track down those who fled,” the source said.

The operation is still ongoing, with follow-up airstrikes targeting more terrorist hideouts. Additional enemy vehicles have been destroyed, and many of the surviving terrorists are believed to have escaped into nearby forests.

A senior military official, who spoke anonymously, called the mission “one of the most decisive and effective blows against ISWAP in recent times,” praising the teamwork between air and ground forces.

Bita is located in Gwoza LGA of Borno State has seen increased terrorist activity in recent weeks, which led to the intensified military response.