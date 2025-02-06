Copa del Rey: Real Madrid Bounced Back to Victory Over Leganés

Real Madrid defeated Leganés in a five-goal thriller to reach the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

Juan Cruz helped Leganés level the score in the 54th minute, scoring twice to cancel out early first-half goals from Luka Modrić and Endrick. Unfortunately for Leganés, Gonzalo García fired Los Blancos back to winning ways with a brilliant late strike.

Gonzalo García had this to say after his debut goal for his boyhood club:

“I’m very happy, nervous, and full of emotions. It’s been a dream since I was a child and since I joined the youth academy. I’m delighted to have scored the goal that got us through to the semi-finals.”

“It’s the happiest day of my career, along with my debut. Today is even better because of the significance of the goal and because of everything I’ve been working for this year. I’m delighted for the coaching staff and the players.”

In that game, Federico Valverde, the Uruguayan midfielder, celebrated his 200th win with Los Blancos.

“I’m pleased and proud to reach milestones at this club. This is part of my family, which helps me to be in better form every day. We all pull for the same side, we’re all together, and we’re a team. I also want to thank the team because it’s a family. They’re there through thick and thin.”

