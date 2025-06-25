Hijrah: Kwara Declares Thursday Public Holiday for Islamic New Year

The Kwara State Government has declared Thursday, June 26, a public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year, 1447 AH.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye, congratulated Muslims in the state and urged residents to embrace peace and unity in the spirit of Hijrah.

“The governor, meanwhile, has again approved that Thursday, the first day of Muharram 1447, be observed as a statewide holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar,” Ajakaye said.

The statement also urged the Muslim community to reflect on the significance of the Hijrah in the life of the community and larger human society.