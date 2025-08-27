spot_img
August 27, 2025

Boko Haram Strengthening Ties with Global Terror Links –Ex-Army PRO

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Boko Haram Strengthening Ties with Global Terror Networks – Ex-Army Spokesman Warns
Former spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd)

Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd), former spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, has raised concerns about Boko Haram’s growing links with international terrorist groups.

Speaking on Arise News’ News Night program, Monitored By The News Chronicle on Tuesday, Usman explained that Boko Haram is no longer operating alone but has formed dangerous alliances with global terror networks.

“We have seen that even Boko Haram is evolving new tactics. Where do they get it? Because they are in a global alliance with these non-state actors,” he said.

According to him, some foreign countries engaged in proxy wars are training and funding terrorist groups in West Africa. This connection, he warned, provides Boko Haram with new strategies, advanced training, and financial support.

Usman stressed that the threat is now more complex than just a local insurgency, as it involves international dimensions that require fresh approaches to tackle effectively.

His warning comes as West African leaders discuss plans to establish a 260,000-strong regional counterterrorism force to confront rising insecurity across the Sahel.

NCCSALW Seeks Army's Support to Curb Small Arms in North East
Shocker: West Ham, Leeds, Sunderland Suffer Early Exits From EFL Cup
