Shocker: West Ham, Leeds, Sunderland Suffer Early Exits From EFL Cup

It was a night of upsets in the English Football League (EFL) Cup as Premier League sides West Ham United, Leeds United, and Sunderland all bowed out in dramatic fashion.

At Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers staged a late comeback to defeat West Ham 3-2 and book a place in the third round.

Substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen proved the difference, scoring twice in quick succession in the 82nd and 84th minutes to turn the game on its head after the Hammers had led 2-1.

Rodrigo Gomes opened the scoring for Wolves just before the interval, but Tomas Soucek drew West Ham level five minutes after the restart. Lucas Paqueta then put the visitors in front on 63 minutes, only for Strand Larsen’s late double to settle the contest. Earlier, Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan had missed a penalty, hitting the post in what could have been a turning point.

The defeat piled further pressure on West Ham manager Graham Potter, whose side had already endured heavy league losses against Chelsea and Sunderland.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Leeds United were dumped out by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout at Hillsborough. After a 1-1 draw in regulation, Leeds failed to score from the spot as Wednesday triumphed 3-0. U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, making his debut after a recent loan move, emerged as the hero with two crucial saves.

“I’ve only been here a few days and had to learn 10 new names. Then another 10 in this game. I’m glad I could help,” Horvath said afterwards.

Sunderland also suffered penalty heartbreak, losing 6-5 at home to League One outfit Huddersfield Town following a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

In the all-Premier League clash, Brentford recorded a 2-0 win at Bournemouth thanks to strikes from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago. Record signing Dango Ouattara came off the bench to face his former club just days after netting on his league debut.

At Turf Moor, Burnley left it late to see off Derby County 2-1, with Oliver Sonne scoring a stoppage-time winner for the much-rotated Clarets.

Meanwhile, Wrexham stunned Championship side Preston North End in a 3-2 thriller, Kieffer Moore grabbing the decisive goal in stoppage time. And in another upset, League Two’s Cambridge United toppled Charlton Athletic of the Championship.

The third-round draw will be conducted after Wednesday night’s fixtures.