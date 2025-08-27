NCCSALW Seeks Army’s Support to Curb Small Arms in North East

The Zonal Director of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), North East Zone, Major General Abubakar Adamu (rtd), has called for stronger collaboration with the Nigerian Army’s 7 Division in the fight against the spread of illegal arms.

General Adamu made this appeal during a courtesy visit to the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, on Tuesday 26 August 2025 at the Division Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

He explained that the NCCSALW zonal office was recently established to help tackle the growing problem of arms proliferation in the region.

The office is mandated to destroy obsolete weapons, prosecute gunrunners, and curb illegal possession of small arms and light weapons in the North East and the Sahel region.

General Adamu stressed the importance of synergy between the Army and NCCSALW, noting that such cooperation would greatly strengthen ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

He also emphasized the need to create more awareness about NCCSALW’s role, which operates under the Office of the National Security Adviser through a multi-agency framework.

While commending the achievements of 7 Division in enhancing regional security, General Adamu urged for continuous partnership to improve the effectiveness of arms control initiatives.

In his response, Brigadier General Unachukwu congratulated General Adamu on his appointment and assured him of the Division’s readiness to support the centre’s mandate.

He highlighted the unique security challenges in the North East, such as insurgency, terrorism, and armed violence, stressing that inter-agency cooperation was vital in addressing these threats.

The visit featured strategic discussions, the signing of the visitors’ book, the exchange of souvenirs, and a group photograph.