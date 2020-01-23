Boko Haram: Lawmaker urges FG to look into the source of funding of group, NGOs

Member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has said the government must identify the source of funding and Boko Haram and how they obtain their firearms if it must win the war against the deadly group.

Gagdi made this position on Thursday at a press conference he organized in Jos following the eventual killing of his constituent, Daciya Ropvil Dalep, a 200 level student of the University of Maiduguri, who was abducted recently.

He said: “Federal government must widen its intelligence network to identify the source of funding of the activities of the insurgents, the source of their firearms, the source of their petroleum products to power their vehicles and sundry other supplies to the insurgents in their hideouts. The biggest problem is their source of intelligence and how they gather information regarding the movements and plans of the military forces”.

He accused some NGOs of having links with Boko Haram and urged the Federal government to as well beam its searchlight on some of them.

“Just like most of my colleagues from the National Assembly and particularly those from the Northeast, I am wary of the activities of some international nongovernmental organizations operating in the northeast…Mr. President, and by extension, the federal government of Nigeria must come out and make a definite diplomatic statement regarding the activities of international nongovernmental organizations operating in the northeast and Nigeria as a whole. Some of them have direct links with the insurgents and are secretly aiding their heinous activities through financial and logistics support”, he revealed.

Hon Gagdi, who is Chairman House Committee on Navy also pledged on the resolve of the legislature to look into the activities of the NGOs.

“As the chairman of the House Committee on Nigerian Navy and member of most of the security-related committees of the house, I am in a vintage position to speak on the commitment of the 9th National Assembly towards the security of lives and property of Nigerians, going by budgetary allocations to the various military, paramilitary and other security agencies in the country. The committees put in place by the Speaker, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to look into the activities of non-governmental organizations and another security-related issue is a clear testimony to that”, he disclosed.