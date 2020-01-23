Reps member react over Boko Haram execution of constituent

Doubts FGs resolve to fight terrorism

Member representing Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam in the House of Representatives, Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has described the recent execution of Daciya Ropvil Dalep, a 200 level student of the University of Maiduguri, as “devilish” and wondered if the efforts the Federal government has put in place to curb terrorism was yielding results.

The lawmaker made this statement on Thursday at a press conference in Jos on the recent execution of the student and the state of insecurity in the nation.

“We woke up in the morning of Tuesday, 21st January 2020 to the gory video of the gruesome execution of Daciya Ropvil Dalep, my Constituent, and a 200 level Biology/Education student of University of Maiduguri, who was abducted on the 9th of January 2020 by Boko Haram insurgents on his way to school from Jos”, he revealed.

Gagdi lamented on how his constituents were being targeted by the terrorist group, despite efforts made to rescue that taken hostage and that he was “devastated” by the incidents.

“This unfortunate incident occurred when we were exploring lobbying mechanisms for Federal and State Government’s intervention for the release of one Bashir Abdulhamid, a native of Kanam LGA of Plateau State, and also my constituent, who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents on 4th December 2019 at Gambu, while on his way to Maiduguri to take polio specimen for experimentation. Bashir is an ad-hoc staff of the World Health Organization, who is still being held in Boko Haram captivity.

“These two unfortunate incidences involving my constituents within the span of one month has left me devastated, wondering if the efforts of the federal government in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country is yielding the desired results”, he lamented.

Gagdi admitted that the lack of sophisticated equipment and international conspiracy were responsible for the long-standing issue of insecurity in the North-East and said the Federal government had questions to answer.

“While I do not want to believe that the insurgents are better equipped than military forces, I must admit that dearth of sophisticated technology and weaponry to prosecute the war against terrorism as well as international conspiracies has caused the insurgency to fester….this brings to fore the begging question why the technologically advanced nations of the world are reluctant in allowing the Nigerian military have access to modern and sophisticated military hardware and other technology platforms that will help quell the insurgency….even the recent transaction to acquire Super Tucano fighter jets, is yet to come to fruition as the jets are yet to be delivered to the federal government of Nigeria. I am privy to the terms of the transaction, and the non-delivery of those fighter jets has obviously hampered the success of the fight against insurgents. But why?… It is on record how the insurgents are ambushing our military forces due to a lack of modern military hardware. why? ….These are the questions I want to assure you that I will work together with other National Assembly members from Plateau with our other colleagues to challenge the Federal Government to provide answers to”, he queried.

He, however, appealed to his constituents and Plateau people to remain calm in the face of provocation.

“I want to use this medium to extend my sincerest condolences to his immediate family, Pankshin/Kànke/Kanam Federal Constituency, Mupun nation and to the government and people of Plateau State over this tragic incidence. I pray God almighty to grant the immediate family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this painful loss”.