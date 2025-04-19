Some users of ChatGPT have started noticing that the chatbot occasionally addresses them by their names, even though they never shared those names or asked the system to use them.

This unexpected behaviour has left many feeling uneasy, with some describing the experience as strange or uncomfortable.

This change in how the AI interacts with people is believed to be connected to a newer version of ChatGPT that may be using stored memory to personalize replies.

However, several users have said the bot referred to them by name even when they had turned off memory features and settings related to personalization.

The exact moment this shift occurred is unclear.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has not provided any explanation or responded to questions about the update.

The sudden use of names has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, where some have voiced concerns about privacy, while others say it makes the AI feel more like a person than a machine — and not in a good way.

This behaviour is thought to be part of OpenAI’s wider move toward creating a more “personal” chatbot experience.

The company’s CEO recently spoke about building AI that learns more about users over time to become more useful.

But for many, the use of their names without permission feels forced and artificial.

Instead of creating a sense of closeness, it seems to make people more aware that they are speaking with a machine trying to act human.

Psychology experts said that using someone’s name can help build relationships, but only when it happens naturally.

If overused or used without context, it can feel fake or even unsettling — especially when it comes from a bot that’s supposed to be neutral and emotionless.

Some ChatGPT users have posted screenshots showing the AI referring to them by name in its responses, even when those names were not mentioned in the conversation.

Others have reported that the feature appears to have been turned off again shortly afterward, with the chatbot going back to using general terms like “user.”