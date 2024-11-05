Adin Ross Goes Big: $1 Million Bet on Trump in Election Showdown!

American internet sensation Adin Ross just made a bold move: he’s placed a whopping $1 million bet on Donald Trump to win today’s U.S. presidential election.

Ross, a well-known streamer and social media influencer, shared a snapshot of his betting slip on Instagram, making his support loud and clear. “Put a million on President Trump, the only candidate for America that makes sense. Trump 2024,” he captioned, expressing his belief that Trump is the right choice for the country.

In today’s closely watched election, Trump is up against the Democratic Party’s candidate, Kamala Harris. Harris stepped up as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy in July, passing the baton to her.

Trump isn’t just drawing support from the online world. High-profile celebrities like Lil Wayne and Blac Chyna have also voiced their backing for him in the days leading up to the election.

With big names and big money in the mix, all eyes are on the outcome of this highly anticipated showdown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...