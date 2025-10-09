Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine Leaves Maverick City, Files Lawsuit

Chandler Moore, co-founder and leading member of the Grammy-winning worship collective Maverick City Music, has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the group’s chief executive officer of diverting millions of dollars in royalties.

The lawsuit was filed on October 1, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, just days before Moore announced his exit from the group.

The civil complaint names Norman Gyamfi, chief executive of Maverick City Music and its label TRIBL Records, along with several affiliated companies.

It alleges that Gyamfi misused his position to take ownership stakes, commissions, and publishing rights without Moore’s knowledge or consent.

Speaking to a TNC Correspondent, an upcoming gospel minister Star Orah said, “It’s sad that this issues comes up with groups associated with the body of Christ. Ministry and money is a tricky matter that has to be handled with the wisdom of God and discipline.”

“I hope the matter is resolved,” she added.

“God has used Naomi and Chandler in great ways as members of Maverick. However, in life, there will be times when God leads you a different path. The most important thing is for their decision is backed by the Holy Spirit, nothing else matters, in that case.”

According to the filing, Gyamfi allegedly arranged the sale of Maverick City Music’s master recordings to Sony’s distribution arm, The Orchard, without disclosing that he would earn a personal commission.

The complaint also claims that in 2022, Gyamfi forged Moore’s signature on a co-publishing agreement with Essential Music Publishing, a division of Sony, instructing the company to send Moore’s royalties to Maverick City Music instead of to Moore directly.

Moore says that as a result of these actions, more than $800,000 in royalties owed to him were withheld. The lawsuit accuses Gyamfi of engaging in “self-dealing and unauthorized transactions” and seeks both financial damages and the cancellation of Moore’s contracts with Maverick City Music.

Moore’s attorney, Sam Lipshie of the firm Bradley Arant, said the singer was exploited by people he trusted. Lipshie stated that the legal team is committed to helping Moore recover what he is owed and move forward with his career.

On October 6, 2025, Moore publicly announced his departure from Maverick City Music, describing the decision as “bittersweet.” He said he would focus on solo work aimed at making music that helps people “feel a little more human, a little more understood, and a little less alone.”

That same day, fellow founding member Naomi Raine also announced that she was leaving Maverick City Music. Raine said her decision came after “a lot of prayer and consideration” and that she believes it is time to pursue her calling as a solo artist.

She expressed gratitude for her years with the group, describing the experience as “life-changing” and said her departure marks “a new beginning.”

Maverick City Music was founded in 2018 and has become one of the most influential groups in contemporary Christian and gospel music.

The collective has received five Grammy Awards, five GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and a Soul Train Music Award. The group is known for songs such as “Jireh,” “Promises,” and “Wait on You.”