Black Friday Used to Be Fun, But Now People Don’t Care

Black Friday was once an exciting time for shoppers in Nigeria. This day symbolized unbeatable deals, bustling stores, and the thrill of snagging coveted items at a fraction of their usual price.

However, Black Friday’s excitement has dwindled in recent years, leaving many Nigerians feeling underwhelmed and uninterested.

So, what happened?

The Hype Has Worn Off

When Black Friday first came to Nigeria, retailers pulled out all the stops. The discounts were jaw-dropping, and the advertisements were everywhere. Shoppers eagerly marked their calendars, and online platforms like Jumia and Konga became the go-to places for slashed prices. Over time, however, many have noticed that the so-called “discounts” are often inflated or less generous than they seem. It’s common to see prices hiked days before Black Friday, only to be “slashed” back to their original levels.

This practice has eroded trust and dulled what used to be an exciting day for bargain hunters.

The Economic Squeeze

With rising inflation and dwindling purchasing power, many Nigerians prioritize essential needs over shopping sprees. Even when good deals are available, consumers often ask, “Do I really need this right now?” The answer, more often than not, is no.

Additionally, the rise in dollar rates has affected the cost of imported goods, limiting retailers’ ability to offer significant discounts. For many businesses, Black Friday has shifted from a profit-making opportunity to a struggle to break even.

A Shift in Priorities

Consumers have also become more discerning. Flashy ads and promises of deals no longer hold the sway they once did. Instead, people focus on quality over quantity, and many prefer to wait for deals during end-of-year sales, which are often more substantial.

The Way Forward

For Black Friday to regain its sparkle in Nigeria, businesses must rebuild trust by offering genuine discounts and prioritizing transparency. Innovative campaigns and targeted deals that resonate with Nigerians’ current financial realities can also go a long way.

Until then, Black Friday will remain just another day on the calendar – no longer fun, just “there”.

