Senate Passes Controversial Tax Bills for Second Reading Amid Opposition from Northern Leaders – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. After a heated plenary debate, the Senate advanced four controversial tax reform bills for a second reading on Thursday. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) presented the bills, which have faced opposition from Northern governors, traditional rulers, and the Northern Elders Forum, who argue the reforms are not in the nation’s interest. Contention arose when the Senate suspended its rules to allow presentations by key government officials, including Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy & Tax Reforms, Tanimu Yakubu, Budget Office Director-General, and Zacch Adedeji, chairman of the FIRS. While Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin supported the move, Senators Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) and Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi) opposed it, citing procedural concerns. The debate, which was not on the day’s agenda, brought divisions within the chamber, with some senators arguing that the bills should be referred to committees for detailed review.

2. On November 28, 2024, during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to France, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA Group, signed a landmark business cooperation agreement with French Finance Minister Antoine Armand. The signing, witnessed by Presidents Tinubu and Emmanuel Macron, marks significant French government support for UBA’s full banking operations in France. Elumelu described the partnership as a natural progression, positioning Paris as UBA’s European Union hub alongside its global network in London, New York, and Dubai. The expansion aims to enhance banking services for African, French, and European customers. UBA, a leading African financial institution, employs 25,000 people and serves over 45 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries and key international markets, UBA is at the forefront of financial inclusion and technological innovation.

3. During President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to France on November 28, 2024, he and President Emmanuel Macron exchanged lighthearted greetings in Pidgin English on social media. Macron reminisced about his time as an intern at the French embassy in Nigeria, expressing excitement about hosting Tinubu and reinforcing their nations’ partnership. Tinubu, in turn, thanked Macron in French and Pidgin. He emphasized the importance of building a partnership rooted in mutual respect and equality to foster a brighter future for both nations.

4. On Thursday, the House of Representatives confirmed Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff following his screening by the Joint Committees on Defence and Army. The committee, chaired by Babajimi Benson, presented its report during a plenary session led by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, recommending Oluyede’s confirmation based on his qualifications, character, and experience. During the screening, Oluyede addressed issues such as inter-agency synergy, civilian-military relations, the war on terror, insurgency, soldier welfare, and the modernization of military equipment. Oluyede was initially appointed as acting COAS after his predecessor, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, passed earlier in November. Lawmakers unanimously approved the confirmation.

5. The federal government distributed 15 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered buses to major transport unions, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO). The initiative, part of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), aims to ease the burden of petrol subsidy removal and promote a cleaner energy economy. Transportation Minister Said Alkali emphasized the program’s focus on economic empowerment and resource optimization, shifting from exporting raw materials to using domestic resources for national benefit. Highlighting the transformative potential of CNG, he noted its capacity to lower carbon emissions, reduce transport costs, and build a sustainable transportation system. FCT residents will benefit from 40 days of free rides on the CNG buses, followed by discounted fares. This initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2023 with transport unions to facilitate vehicle conversion to CNG. Alkali urged proper maintenance of the buses and pledged public awareness campaigns to ensure widespread accessibility and long-term impact.

6. On November 28, 2024, Fiorentina fullback Michael Kayode was honored as the Best Italian Talent at the 2024 Golden Boy Awards, recognizing his exceptional performances for the Serie A club. The 20-year-old, born in Bergamo to Nigerian parents, has risen from Juventus’ youth academy to become a key player at Fiorentina. Kayode joined Fiorentina in 2021 after playing in Serie D, making an impact by helping the youth team win the Coppa Italia Primavera and Supercoppa Italiana Primavera. His senior debut in August 2023 marked a turning point, as he became a crucial part of the first team, contributing to Fiorentina’s UEFA Conference League final run. On the international stage, Kayode has excelled with Italy’s youth squads. He was instrumental in their UEFA U-19 European Championship victory over Portugal in July 2023 and debuted for the U-21 team in October 2023, helping secure a 2–0 win against Norway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...