Sierra Leone Declares Health Emergency Over Mpox

Sierra Leone has declared a public health emergency to tackle mpox after two cases of the virus were confirmed.

The government has stepped up border surveillance and testing to prevent further spread of the disease.

Health Minister Austin Demby made the announcement on Monday, confirming that the first case was detected last week and a second case was identified on January 6.

The emergency declaration will help mobilize resources to contain the virus and ensure proper care for those affected.

The country has also launched a national awareness campaign to inform the public.

Sierra Leone’s medical system, having dealt with previous outbreaks like Ebola and COVID-19, is prepared to manage the situation.

Citizens are urged to remain calm and report any suspected cases to health authorities.

Mpox, related to smallpox, causes high fever and skin lesions and was first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970.

The virus has spread more widely in recent years, prompting the World Health Organization to issue a high alert in 2024.

