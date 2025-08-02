FG’s Employment for Outstanding Corps Members: A Commendable Step, But Employment Is a Right, Not a Reward

The recent announcement by the Federal Government approving automatic employment for 210 outstanding ex-corps members is a commendable gesture. It highlights the government’s willingness to recognize excellence, commitment, and patriotism among Nigerian youths who served under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). In a country where youth unemployment continues to rise, such news brings a glimmer of hope and reinforces the value of diligence and service to the nation.

However, while we applaud this decision, it is important to reflect on the broader implication of employment as a national issue. Employment should not be viewed or treated merely as a reward for exceptional service; rather, it is a fundamental right of every citizen. Section 17(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provides that the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring that suitable and adequate employment opportunities are provided for all citizens.

The reality is that millions of Nigerian youths, many of whom are also diligent, patriotic, and committed, remain unemployed not for lack of qualification or willingness to work, but due to systemic issues, poor economic planning, and the absence of merit-based recruitment in many public and private sectors. While excellence should be rewarded, it should not overshadow the fact that gainful employment is a socioeconomic right that the government owes to every Nigerian.

Furthermore, employment processes, especially those administered by government institutions must be anchored in transparency, inclusivity, and merit-based accessibility. Every citizen, regardless of social standing, political affiliation, or geographic location, must be afforded a level playing field where competence, character, and qualification are the only criteria for selection. When recruitment becomes shrouded in opacity or distorted by patronage and political considerations, it corrodes public confidence in the system and entrenches a culture of inequality.

Positioning employment, particularly within the public service, as a privilege or a token of appreciation extended to a select few rather than as a right and a responsibility distorts the essence of democratic governance. It subtly reinforces the narrative that access to livelihood is contingent upon favour, loyalty, or sacrifice, not constitutional entitlement or capability. This paradigm not only disempowers the vast majority of competent yet unconnected individuals, but also normalizes exclusion, weakens institutional capacity, and sabotages national development by sidelining talent in favour of sentiment.

In such an environment, the very idea of citizenship becomes stratified—where some are seen as more deserving of opportunities than others, not by virtue of ability, but by their proximity to power or visibility in national service. This breeds cynicism, fuels social discontent, and undermines the credibility of state institutions. It also sends a chilling message to the millions of hardworking young Nigerians who strive, study, and serve with the hope that merit will someday matter: that effort alone is not enough.

To build a truly just and progressive society, employment must be seen not as a reward for a few, but as a fundamental right for all—administered with fairness, guarded by law, and driven by the collective aspiration for national excellence. Anything less risks turning opportunity into entitlement, and public service into a closed club rather than a national calling.

In this light, we encourage the Federal Government to build on this gesture by creating a comprehensive employment strategy that prioritizes job creation, addresses skill gaps, promotes entrepreneurship, and strengthens labour-intensive sectors. Institutions like the NYSC can serve as platforms for long-term talent absorption, but this must be institutionalized and expanded beyond isolated recognitions.

While we commend the Federal Government for acknowledging the efforts of outstanding ex-corps members through automatic employment, we must also continue to remind our leaders that employment is not a reward, it is a right. It is the duty of any responsible government to ensure that all citizens, regardless of background or connections, are given equal access to sustainable employment opportunities that allow them to contribute meaningfully to national development. Let this act not be the exception but the beginning of a broader commitment to tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Samuel Jekeli writes from Centre for Social Ju

stice, Abuja