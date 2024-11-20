Beyoncé to Rock the NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show

Brace yourselves, Beyoncé fans! The music legend is bringing her star power to the NFL Christmas Day game this year.

The big announcement dropped on Beyoncé’s official Instagram page and was confirmed by Netflix, which will broadcast the game.

Queen Bey will take the stage during the showdown between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, promising a halftime show to remember.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DCf7a2iRSd-/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link&igsh= MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

What’s even more exciting? Beyoncé will perform tracks from her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter her first live showcase of this fan-favorite album.

While the exact details are still a mystery, Netflix teased in a statement that Beyoncé might be joined by some surprise guests featured on the Cowboy Carter album.

For Beyoncé, this isn’t her first NFL rodeo. She headlined the unforgettable Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in 2013 and lit up the stage again in 2016, performing alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

This latest announcement adds another jewel to Beyoncé’s crown as she recently made history as the most-nominated artist in Grammys history, scoring 11 nominations this season.

Mark your calendars Christmas Day is about to get a whole lot more Bootylicious!

