Benue Gov Appoints 2Baba as Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Outreach

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has named Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

The announcement came Wednesday in a video that quickly went viral, showing Governor Alia commending 2Baba for his ongoing support of the administration.

“You have the capacity to do more,” Alia said, while addressing the singer. “We want to give you more responsibility… to help us chart a way forward, improve lives, and tap into your wisdom and advice.”

With this appointment, 2Baba is expected to play a key role in shaping entertainment initiatives and community engagement across Benue State.