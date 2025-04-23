Apple, Meta Fined €700 Million by EU Over Rule Breaches

The European Union fined Apple and Meta a total of 700 million euros for breaking new digital competition rules.

Apple received the larger portion—500 million euros—for stopping app developers from guiding customers to cheaper offers outside its App Store.

Meta was fined 200 million euros for a system on Facebook and Instagram that left users with limited control over how their personal data is used.

The fines are the first under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law introduced last year to make sure big tech companies follow fair competition practices in the EU.

These penalties come at a time when tensions between the EU and the United States are already running high, especially with President Donald Trump back in office.

Talks are ongoing between both sides to avoid the heavy tariffs Trump has placed on European goods like steel and cars.

Apple has said it will appeal the decision, arguing that the fine is unfair.

Meta has also criticized the move, claiming the EU is making it harder for American tech firms to do business while giving more freedom to European and Chinese companies.

The EU’s decision follows investigations that began in March 2024.

Though the latest fines are smaller than some past penalties, the EU warned that Apple and Meta could face even more charges if they fail to follow the rules within 60 days.

There was a small win for Apple as the EU dropped one of the ongoing investigations after the company made changes to meet DMA requirements.

Apple now lets users choose default browsers and remove some built-in apps like Safari.

Meta’s fine was linked to a system that started in November 2023.

Under it, people who didn’t want their data collected had to pay to keep using Facebook and Instagram, while others had to agree to data sharing to continue for free.

The EU said Meta failed to give users a proper alternative that didn’t rely on personal data, and that users weren’t given a real choice.

Meta offered a new version of the system in late 2024, and the EU is still reviewing it.