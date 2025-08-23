spot_img
Benue Deputy Governor Jittery Over Imminent Replacement

PoliticsNews
— By: Merit Ugolo

Benue State Deputy Governor, Mr. Sam Ode, has dismissed as false the rumours making the rounds on social media that he may be substituted ahead of the 2027 general elections.

 

Ode, who stood in for Governor Hyacinth Alia at the burial of Mrs. Elizabeth Apochi in Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area on Friday, described the reports as unfounded and misleading.

 

He explained that the claims were intentionally crafted to confuse residents of Benue South Senatorial District and sow unnecessary disaffection within the political landscape.

 

“There is no truth in the speculation that Governor Alia intends replacing me with Ojotu Ojema or anyone else,” Ode clarified.

 

The deputy governor emphasised that his relationship with Governor Alia remained cordial and firmly anchored on effective governance, urging the public to disregard the rumours.

 

While noting that Ojema would be welcomed if he decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ode said his entry would only add more strength to the party.

 

“Benue South is largely controlled by the APC. Ojema is the only representative from the zone outside the party. His inclusion would strengthen us,” he explained.

 

Ode also cautioned against dragging the traditional ruler of Idoma land, Dr. Elaigwu Odogbo John, into political controversies, stressing the need to respect cultural institutions.

 

He urged political stakeholders and residents alike to prioritise Governor Alia’s developmental strides rather than allow themselves to be carried away by divisive propaganda.

 

The deputy governor further warned against attempts to fracture the unity of the Idoma people, insisting that their togetherness remained their most valuable asset.

 

He also encouraged citizens, especially those in Ogbadibo, to take part in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Continuous Voter Registration exercise to safeguard their electoral rights ahead of future elections.

