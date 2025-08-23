APC Member elect commends Gov. Kefas for peaceful conduct of election in Karim 1 State constituency 

The Member-Elect Karim 1 Constituency, Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Abner Shittu Dahbo has appreciated the Taraba State Governor Dr Agbu Kefas for giving a level playing ground for the peaceful conduct of the election.

He stated this in his acceptance speech shortly after collecting his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Jalingo.

“More so, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deserves my commendation for conducting the freest and fairest by-election.

He also appreciate heads of security agencies for their professionalism in ensuring a seamless electoral process.

“My Victory is Victory for Karim 1 Constituency”

“Today, I have collected my Certificate of Return as the validly elected member from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This is my first message after our victory at the by-election held on Saturday, 16th August, 2025.

Hon. Shittu appreciate everyone that believed and supported his candidature to represent their diverse and united people of Karim 1 at the Taraba State House of Assembly.

“I strongly believe that the mandate you gave me to represent this great Constituency was built on a social contract. As your representative, I will always be your servant who shall at all costs promote and defend your interests in government.

“I could not thank you enough for the trust and confidence you reposed in me. To all my supporters, friends, and well-wishers, I will forever remain grateful to you all.

He further recognize and express his appreciation to the entire stakeholders of Karim 1 Constituency especially His Excellency Sani Abubakar Danladi for his political mentorship, political mobilization, and sacrifice to ensure that we emerge victorious.

“I must appreciate the All Progressives Congress, Taraba State Chairman, and National Deputy Women Leader, Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, for their commitment to our great party’s victory at the polls. Additionally, I am indebted to Hon. Jerry Manwe Rt. Hon. Habu Isa Ajiya, and my Campaign Director, Hon. Stephen Othaniel, among many others, whose names time and space will not permit me to mention. I want to say thank you to you all for the solidarity.

“Finally, above all in God, we trust for His power and dominion over everything in the affairs of mankind. Thank you all – he said.

Some APC stakeholders and supporters bear their minds:

“As you collect your certificate of return from INEC in preparation for your inauguration by the speaker, Taraba state House of Assembly, we have hope that Karim Lamido will witness a rebourst legislative engagement at the Hallow chamber, you are a pure representatives of the people who emerged through clean democratic process and rigorous contests right from primary election to the final by- election.

“Leverage on the quality people saw in you to deliver. Congratulations to Hon. Abner shitu Dahbo,

(Joshua Johnson).

On his part, Aaron Artimas through his Facebook page said:

“The newly elected Member representing Karim Lamido 1 State House of Assembly constituency in Taraba State, Hon Abner Shittu Daboh, today received his Certificate of Return from the INEC office in Jalingo.

“Both Hon Abner and the APC Taraba State Secretary, Hon Fidelis Francis, who stood in for the State Chairman Barr Ibrahim Tukur ElSudi, commended the electorates for the confidence reposed on the party, and INEC for conducting a credible and peaceful election – he added.