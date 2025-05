At least 15 traders were killed by armed attackers around Ogwumogbo and Okpo’okpolo in Agatu LGA of Benue State while returning from Oweto market.

The attack, which occurred Saturday evening, was confirmed by local officials, with some blaming armed herders.

Police and MACBAN have yet to confirm the incident. The latest killings raise the death toll from violent attacks in Benue between April 1 and May 17 to 174, with Sankera axis being the most affected.